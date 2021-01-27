Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Ooma reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OOMA shares. TheStreet raised Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $65,199.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 48,953 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 99,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,266. The stock has a market cap of $318.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.25 and a beta of 0.31. Ooma has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.