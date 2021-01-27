Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. Ready Capital posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

NYSE RC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,422. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ready Capital by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

