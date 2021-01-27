Zacks: Brokerages Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Post $0.78 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.75. Welltower reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. PGGM Investments increased its position in Welltower by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,716,000 after buying an additional 2,203,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,450 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Welltower by 51.0% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,041,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 9.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,599,000 after purchasing an additional 986,561 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 136.9% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,665,000 after purchasing an additional 678,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.79. 2,070,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

