Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.33. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPM. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 77,915 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

