Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to Sell

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

