Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) to Hold

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $20.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mattel have outperformed the industry in the past six-month period. Notably, the company company remains well positioned for growth courtesy of strong product line-up, which includes core brands, licensed brands and lucrative product associations. Moreover, initiatives like product innovation, promotional strategies, digital efforts, and increased focus on structural simplification are likely to drive results, going forward. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persists. By the end of the third quarter 2020, nearly 2% of all retail outlets that sell the company’s products, which represent nearly 1% of its revenue base, were closed due to the pandemic.”

Get Mattel alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.66.

Shares of MAT opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. Mattel has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,731.00 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,667,000 after buying an additional 5,293,985 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,354,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,786,000 after purchasing an additional 171,404 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,228 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,550,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,003,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.