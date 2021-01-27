Zacks Investment Research Lowers adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Hold

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada cut adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised adidas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Societe Generale cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

ADDYY stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.91. 48,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,794. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.62. adidas has a 1-year low of $87.65 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.29, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter worth $151,701,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

