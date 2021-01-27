Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $334.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $224.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from Lifetime Brands’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 227.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 292,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

