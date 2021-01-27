Zacks Investment Research Lowers ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) to Hold

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORIC. Citigroup downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

ORIC stock opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45). Equities research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after acquiring an additional 733,604 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $7,579,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 69,520 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

