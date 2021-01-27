Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) to Hold

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. operates as the manufacturer and retailer of instant noodles, beverages and baked goods in the Peoples’ Republic of China. The Company markets its products majorly under the brand name Master Kong. Its instant noodle products include Noodles with Braised Beef, Noodles with Spicy Beef, Noodles with Stewed Mushroom and Chicken and Noodles with Fresh Shrimp and Fish. Tingyi offers RTD tea, bottled water and fruit juice as its major products under its beverage business. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Tianjin, Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Shares of TCYMF stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.02. Tingyi has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

