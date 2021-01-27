Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) to Buy

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.49. 242,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,327. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Banner has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $55.57.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Banner will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Banner by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Banner by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

