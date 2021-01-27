Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) to Hold

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CV Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.98.

Shares of OTCMKTS CVSI opened at $0.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. CV Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.27.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a negative return on equity of 81.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that CV Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

