Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) to Buy

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

FBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.64. 756,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,122. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. Also, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

