Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zealand Pharma A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Zealand Pharma A/S stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($5.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.58) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 214.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) by 320.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

