Zloadr Trading 56.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Zloadr coin can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zloadr has traded down 56.7% against the US dollar. Zloadr has a market cap of $78,120.06 and $61,952.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00068911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.82 or 0.00879771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00050433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.13 or 0.04382441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018112 BTC.

Zloadr Coin Profile

Zloadr (ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

Zloadr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

