Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires 89,733 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 108.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,733 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 1.5% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 31,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 25.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $6.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.69. 11,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,011. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.65. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The firm has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.52.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.