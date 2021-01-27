Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 975.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,327 shares during the period. Match Group accounts for 1.7% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Match Group worth $26,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,248.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $132.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.72, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $159.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.95.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

