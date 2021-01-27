Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys New Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Tenet Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on THC. Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $740,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $51.05.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

