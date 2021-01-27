Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,414 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $15,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

NYSE SPG traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,485. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

