Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $17.44 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,181 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $17,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,460 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,070,000 after acquiring an additional 212,162 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,477,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,034,000 after acquiring an additional 491,282 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $81,373,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,720.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 942,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,394,000 after acquiring an additional 890,532 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.02. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,412. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $116.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.55.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.