Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $5.52 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,625,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3,387.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,852,000 after acquiring an additional 517,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 396,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,254,000 after acquiring an additional 188,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $285,253.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,253. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $977,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,372 shares in the company, valued at $289,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,921 shares of company stock worth $29,579,974. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $8.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.30 and a 200 day moving average of $142.42. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $226.73.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

