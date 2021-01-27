Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New $12.51 Million Investment in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,267,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Zynga at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 1,467.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Zynga in the third quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 47.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Zynga by 56.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 40.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. 132,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,280,570. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $101,872.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 895,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,127,906 shares of company stock worth $20,628,063 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.