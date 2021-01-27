Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 20,839 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 20,839 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,510 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after acquiring an additional 72,782 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 460,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $57,413,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI traded down $9.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.65. 9,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $182.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $444,347.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.92.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

