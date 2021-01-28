$0.03 EPS Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. General Electric reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,185,398. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

