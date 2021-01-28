-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. Cassava Sciences posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cassava Sciences.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Cassava Sciences stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.34. 70,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,171. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 74.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 57,583 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 169.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 295.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 70,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.