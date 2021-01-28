$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 440%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 612,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,536 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 39.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 56,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USX opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.16 million, a P/E ratio of -706.29 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.