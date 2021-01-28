-$0.25 EPS Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.04). FibroGen reported earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James started coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,292 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,418 shares of company stock worth $1,016,079 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.31. 12,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

