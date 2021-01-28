$0.30 EPS Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.68. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

BBBY opened at $52.89 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,890.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

