-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.35). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year earnings of ($5.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.66) to ($4.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.56). The firm had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 million.

IMTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Immatics in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Immatics stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. Immatics has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

