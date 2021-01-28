$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.57. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPX. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $26.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 943,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,100 shares of company stock worth $9,394,269 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,537 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 312.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.