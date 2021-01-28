-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to announce ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.50). Krystal Biotech reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02).

KRYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 6.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $67.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

