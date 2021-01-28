$0.56 EPS Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Workday reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at $681,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday stock opened at $223.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.49 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $259.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.77.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

