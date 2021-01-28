$0.80 EPS Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Seagen posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 463.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total transaction of $3,810,237.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,145 shares of company stock worth $41,167,846 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

SGEN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.74. 22,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,207. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.97. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $90.57 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.