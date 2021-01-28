$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will report $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Axos Financial reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on AX shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 35,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 519,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AX traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.13. 391,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,983. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.