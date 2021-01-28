0x Market Capitalization Achieves $463.41 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One 0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001929 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 0x has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $463.41 million and approximately $217.42 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00074383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.21 or 0.00906456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00052059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.52 or 0.04471295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018180 BTC.

0x Profile

0x is a token. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,237,563 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0x.org. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.