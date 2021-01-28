0xBitcoin Price Up 37.3% Over Last Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $1.54 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00068135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.40 or 0.00900165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.08 or 0.04210465 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014821 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00018009 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.