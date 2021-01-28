-$1.00 EPS Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings per share of ($1.00) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($1.26). Sanderson Farms posted earnings of ($1.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $8.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $137.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $149.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

