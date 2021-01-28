$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,747,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,655,000 after acquiring an additional 40,698 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,184,000 after acquiring an additional 301,100 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CME Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,779,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,036,000 after acquiring an additional 260,135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,749,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after acquiring an additional 91,365 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $265,346,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME stock traded up $4.82 on Monday, reaching $183.61. 23,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,625. CME Group has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.05 and a 200-day moving average of $172.27.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.