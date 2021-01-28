$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to post earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.30. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

PM opened at $79.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.32. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,231,000 after purchasing an additional 158,283 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,782,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,602,000 after purchasing an additional 77,205 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

