$1.47 EPS Expected for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.50. PRA Health Sciences reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $796.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.14 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on PRAH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.18.

Shares of PRAH stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.48. PRA Health Sciences has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $137.88.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

