$1.70 Million in Sales Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will post sales of $1.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $2.00 million. DermTech reported sales of $1.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $5.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 million to $5.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.37 million, with estimates ranging from $10.90 million to $14.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DMTK shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $62,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,849.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $28,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DermTech by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in DermTech by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech stock traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 934,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,035. The company has a market capitalization of $842.98 million, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

