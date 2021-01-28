$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will announce $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.80 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $6.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.37.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,855. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.82. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 1,879.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,603,000 after acquiring an additional 650,183 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Global Payments by 16.5% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,554,000 after acquiring an additional 417,686 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Global Payments by 699.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,176,000 after acquiring an additional 366,243 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Global Payments by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,199,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,345,000 after acquiring an additional 331,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 89.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 684,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,618,000 after acquiring an additional 323,560 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

