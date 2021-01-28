1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Updates Q3 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) updated its third quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.11–0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $404.225-418.164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.13 million.1-800-FLOWERS.COM also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.11)-($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.38. 72,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,603. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $410,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,781,086.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $751,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,432,784.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,343 in the last three months. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

