-$1.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.72) and the lowest is ($2.18). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.89) to ($6.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($6.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.66) to ($3.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.38.

SRPT stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $90.13. 1,901,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.01 and a 200-day moving average of $143.78. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 577,020.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.