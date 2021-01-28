1,000 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 30,100.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $120.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.38 and its 200 day moving average is $120.06.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $150,221.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.53.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

