1,001 Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 238.0% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,281 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 60.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,186,000 after purchasing an additional 681,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,859,000 after purchasing an additional 321,134 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 37.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,854,000 after purchasing an additional 298,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,660,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,662,000 after purchasing an additional 257,568 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.33.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $217.30 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $250.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.06, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.10.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

