$109.47 Million in Sales Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post sales of $109.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.60 million and the lowest is $103.86 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $107.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $434.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $415.72 million to $440.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $454.24 million, with estimates ranging from $430.37 million to $482.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 198,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 48,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.63. 19,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,196. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

