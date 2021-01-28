1,101 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. South State CORP. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $213.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

