11,039 Shares in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Purchased by XTX Markets LLC

XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,039 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 25.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SXC opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $429.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.77. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.80 million. Analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SXC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

