11,100 Shares in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Bought by Lucas Capital Management

Lucas Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Sprott during the 3rd quarter worth $28,961,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 16.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 49,336 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 66.2% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 8.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 2,289.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 76,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 73,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SII shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sprott from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

SII stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.01. 590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.49. Sprott Inc. has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.19 million and a P/E ratio of 37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

